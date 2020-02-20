British girl available for English babysitting
Hello everybody!
I am a part-time English teacher that has experience as an au pair. I love spending time with children, teaching them new things and they always teach me something in return.
I come up with activities (cooking, music, games) in order to help them learn. I am a dynamic and positive person to boot :)
I am available at the moment on Saturday mornings (and perhaps a couple of evenings). I live in the San Lorenzo area and would only be willing to work somewhere that is easily for me to walk to or with public transport (although I do have a driving licence.)
I can also provide references from previous private students.
