British Embassy in Italy is seeking

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Driver (S1) position, in Rome, Italy. This is a full-time, permanent position. We strongly encourage any internal candidates who are interested in the role to apply, including current employees, interns at Post. If you decide to apply, please make sure to identify yourself as a current employee/intern staff in the application form.

We are seeking a Driver, to provide a high standard of transport and logistics to three UK Ambassadors in Rome - Quirinale, Holy See and UN Agencies – VIPs and other staff as operational needs require. Core duties include driving, office and computer-based tasks as well as providing administrative assistance to the Embassy. Out of region travel is a key part of this role requiring occasional overnight stay.

For further details on this vacancy and information on how to apply, please follow the link on the FCDO Local Staff Vacancies Homepage.

Application Deadline: 1 March 2023 at 23:55:00 CET