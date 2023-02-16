13.1 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 16 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. British Embassy in Italy is seeking
Classifieds Jobs vacant

British Embassy in Italy is seeking

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Driver (S1) position, in Rome, Italy. This is a full-time, permanent position. We strongly encourage any internal candidates who are interested in the role to apply, including current employees, interns at Post. If you decide to apply, please make sure to identify yourself as a current employee/intern staff in the application form.

We are seeking a Driver, to provide a high standard of transport and logistics to three UK Ambassadors in Rome - Quirinale, Holy See and UN Agencies – VIPs and other staff as operational needs require. Core duties include driving, office and computer-based tasks as well as providing administrative assistance to the Embassy. Out of region travel is a key part of this role requiring occasional overnight stay.

For further details on this vacancy and information on how to apply, please follow the link on the FCDO Local Staff Vacancies Homepage.

 

Application Deadline: 1 March 2023 at 23:55:00 CET

Mater Dei H2 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher Position

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Trinity School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

NOW HIRING...Join Our Team. Seeking Full Time Retail Clerk in the Heart of Rome | one-year fixed-term employment contract

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Rolling Rome is looking for awesome Tour Leaders for our golf cart tours!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted (English and/or French, Spanish speaking)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Substitute Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Occasional Dog Walker Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking travel lovers to work in a fast paced, dynamic Tour Operator office in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -