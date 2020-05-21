Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia

Ostia - via della Paranzella - We have a very bright apartment on the 3rd floor of a residential building in the center of Ostia renting to referenced individuals. It is 85m2 made up of a foyer, living room with access to balcony, hallway leading to eat-in kitchen, 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Centralized heating. Available: AUGUST 2020. Monthly rent: €900 + €60 condominium. (We don't have many pictures because the current tenants have tons of stuff in the home and it is very hard to take pictures!) The entire property will be completely repainted! For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee for tenant applied separately.

