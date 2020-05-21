Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia

Ostia - via della Paranzella - We have a very bright apartment on the 3rd floor of a residential building in the center of Ostia renting to referenced individuals. It is 85m2 made up of a foyer, living room with access to balcony, hallway leading to eat-in kitchen, 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Centralized heating. Available: AUGUST 2020. Monthly rent: €900 + €60 condominium. (We don't have many pictures because the current tenants have tons of stuff in the home and it is very hard to take pictures!) The entire property will be completely repainted! For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee for tenant applied separately.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €900
Address Via della Paranzella, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia

Via della Paranzella, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italia
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
