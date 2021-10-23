Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio

Monteverde Vecchio - viale di Villa Pamphili - We have a delightful and bright apartment renting on the 2nd floor of a residential building in the heart of Monteverde Vecchio just steps away from Villa Pamphili, Rome's largest park. The apartment is approximately 85m2 and has an antique-tiled flooring. It has a long hallway leading to the 1st bedroom, eat-in and furnished kitchen, living room and dining room (or 2nd bedroom) and bathroom with tub/shower. The entire apartment has just been repainted. Independent heating. Air conditioning can be added upon request. The apartment is available immediately and renting to EXPATS. Monthly rent: €1300 + €80 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately

