Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio

Monteverde Vecchio - viale di Villa Pamphili - We have a delightful and bright apartment renting on the 2nd floor of a residential building in the heart of Monteverde Vecchio just steps away from Villa Pamphili, Rome's largest park. The apartment is approximately 85m2 and has an antique-tiled flooring. It has a long hallway leading to the 1st bedroom, eat-in and furnished kitchen, living room and dining room (or 2nd bedroom) and bathroom with tub/shower. The entire apartment has just been repainted. Independent heating. Air conditioning can be added upon request. The apartment is available immediately and renting to EXPATS. Monthly rent: €1300 + €80 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately

https://www.immobiliare.it/en/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1300 + €80 condominium
Address Viale di Villa Pamphili
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 13
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 1
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 1
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 2
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 2
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 3
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 3
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 4
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 4
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 5
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 5
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 6
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 6
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 7
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 7
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 8
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 8
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 9
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 9
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 10
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 10
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 11
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 11
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 12
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 12
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 13
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 13
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 1
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 2
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 3
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 4
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 5
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 6
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 7
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 8
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 9
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 10
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 11
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 12
Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio - image 13

View on Map

Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio

Viale di Villa Pamphili
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75814
Previous article Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni

RELATED ARTICLES

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

2-room flat near the Roman Forum
Accommodation vacant in town

2-room flat near the Roman Forum

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Accommodation vacant in town

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
Accommodation vacant in town

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!
Accommodation vacant in town

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!

JCU DS Admissions Counselor
Accommodation vacant in town

JCU DS Admissions Counselor

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Parioli - amazing 3-bedroom remodeled flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Parioli - amazing 3-bedroom remodeled flat

Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats
Accommodation vacant in town

Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats

S. Peter Studio Apartment
Accommodation vacant in town

S. Peter Studio Apartment

Garbatella attic (Metro B).
Accommodation vacant in town

Garbatella attic (Metro B).

Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Garbatella
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Garbatella

Flat for rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Flat for rent

Apartment in Testaccio
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment in Testaccio

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti