Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Garbatella

This fully equipped and furnished 70 sqm flat on the 8th floor with elevator is ideal for professionals working in Rome. Enhanced by the light wooden flooring throughout the corridor and the open-space living room and kitchen, the flat enjoys a significant amount of natural light thanks to the large windows as well as the beautiful balcony ideal to enjoy the Roman sunshine. The flat counts with:

• two bright bedrooms with double beds,

• two bathrooms with shower,

• an open space living room

• fully equipped kitchen corner

• all the necessary appliances ( washing machine, dishwasher etc.)

• Air conditioning throughout.

General Info

Price info 1400€
Address Via Anton da Noli, 14, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
Email address riccardodemidio@gmail.com
Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Garbatella

Via Anton da Noli, 14, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
