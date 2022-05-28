Boutique tour operator in Rome

Our boutique tour operator Italy’s Best based in Rome (Piazza Bologna area) is looking for immediate hiring of a goal oriented, full time office assistant to work as part of the team. As the Assistant you will research, develop and monitor itineraries in Italy for our North American clients. Simultaneously, you will build collaborations with existing and new Italian suppliers. Responsibilities also include: customer support, supplier support, independent and office time management.

Requirements are: strong computer and telephone skills, interpersonal skills, organizational skills and time management, fluent English and Italian. Tourism or hospitality background preferred . Full training is provided.

Please send your CV and cover letter to accounting@italysbestrome.com.

