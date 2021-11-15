Bilingual kindergarten seeks English teacher
“La casetta dei pulcini” bilingual kindergarten in Grottarossa area seeks an English mothertongue teacher or a bilingual one (with an intermediate level of Italian) for kids aged 3-6. Full-time job, 8 hours a day, Monday to Friday.
General Info
Address Vicolo Di Grottarossa 129
Email address info@lacasettadeipulcini.it
View on Map
Vicolo Di Grottarossa 129
