B.I.G. British International School is seeking qualified teachers from Early Years to Year 6

We are seeking highly motivated and energetic class teachers qualified for teaching from Early Years to Year 6.

Candidates must have:

- English mother tongue

- QTS

- Experience teaching the English National Curriculum

- European passport or already have the right to be employed in Italy

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- Safeguarding, teaching and learning as top priorities

Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.

Start date: 1st September 2025