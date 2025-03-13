16.4 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 13 March 2025
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. B.I.G. British International School is seeking qualified teachers from Early Years to Year 6
Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

B.I.G. British International School is seeking qualified teachers from Early Years to Year 6

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are seeking highly motivated and energetic class teachers qualified for teaching from Early Years to Year 6.

Candidates must have:

- English mother tongue

- QTS

- Experience teaching the English National Curriculum

- European passport or already have the right to be employed in Italy

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- Safeguarding, teaching and learning as top priorities

Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.

Start date: 1st September 2025

General Info

Address Via di Macchia Saponara 247

View on Map

B.I.G. British International School is seeking qualified teachers from Early Years to Year 6

Via di Macchia Saponara 247

Temple ASAP
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

English Jobs available in Rome

QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Science & Geography Middle School Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

English Language & Literature Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

ESL Teachers - Wall Street English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

JCU Digital Marketing and Communications Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

JCU - N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

JCU Career Services Specialist

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

St Geroges is seeking Teacher of French (Maternity Cover)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -