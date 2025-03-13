B.I.G. British International School is seeking qualified teachers from Early Years to Year 6
We are seeking highly motivated and energetic class teachers qualified for teaching from Early Years to Year 6.
Candidates must have:
- English mother tongue
- QTS
- Experience teaching the English National Curriculum
- European passport or already have the right to be employed in Italy
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Safeguarding, teaching and learning as top priorities
Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.
Start date: 1st September 2025
Via di Macchia Saponara 247
