Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia'

Looking for a private paradise on the border of Lazio, Tuscany and Umbria for a 'stay-cation' in Italy this summer? This four-bedroom / three bathroom garden villa has been pleasing guests for 15 years! 20 mins to Orvieto or Lake Bolsena. 680 meters elevation on the edge of a nature reserve. One of 'Italy's prettiest villages.' 5 min walk to cafes, ristorante, forno, gelaterias, alimentaria, macellaio. Just google 'La Villa di Torre Alfina' for hundreds of photos of the villa, the gardens, the village and the area.