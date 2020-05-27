Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia'

Looking for a private paradise on the border of Lazio, Tuscany and Umbria for a 'stay-cation' in Italy this summer? This four-bedroom / three bathroom garden villa has been pleasing guests for 15 years! 20 mins to Orvieto or Lake Bolsena. 680 meters elevation on the edge of a nature reserve. One of 'Italy's prettiest villages.' 5 min walk to cafes, ristorante, forno, gelaterias, alimentaria, macellaio. Just google 'La Villa di Torre Alfina' for hundreds of photos of the villa, the gardens, the village and the area.

General Info

Price info Euro 3,496 week (includes utilities and cleaning fees)
Email address info@villatorrealfina.com
Image Gallery
1 of 11
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 1
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 1
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 2
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 2
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 3
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 3
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 4
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 4
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 5
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 5
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 6
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 6
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 7
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 7
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 8
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 8
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 9
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 9
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 10
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 10
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 11
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 11
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 1
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 2
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 3
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 4
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 5
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 6
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 7
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 8
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 9
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 10
Beautiful garden villa in northern Lazio 'Borghi piu belli d'Italia' - image 11

Youtube Video
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70685
Previous article English and Italian assistance

RELATED ARTICLES

Green Umbrian hideaway for the lockdown-weary
Holiday Accommodation

Green Umbrian hideaway for the lockdown-weary

Flats for rent in beautiful Borgo in Sabina
Holiday Accommodation

Flats for rent in beautiful Borgo in Sabina

La casa di nonna papera al Vaticano www.lacasadinonnapapera.com
Holiday Accommodation

La casa di nonna papera al Vaticano www.lacasadinonnapapera.com

Stylish suites in Italy's green heart
Holiday Accommodation

Stylish suites in Italy's green heart

Beautiful stone house in Umbria
Holiday Accommodation

Beautiful stone house in Umbria

Corfu Renting
Holiday Accommodation

Corfu Renting

Holiday House for rent in Cilento
Holiday Accommodation

Holiday House for rent in Cilento

Stylish holiday suites in a Medieval Umbrian town
Holiday Accommodation

Stylish holiday suites in a Medieval Umbrian town

INFINITY POOL! UMBRIA COUNTRYHOUSE 1H TO ROME!
Holiday Accommodation

INFINITY POOL! UMBRIA COUNTRYHOUSE 1H TO ROME!

Holiday townhouse on Levanzo Island, Sicily for rent
Holiday Accommodation

Holiday townhouse on Levanzo Island, Sicily for rent

Anzio seafront apartment 70 mq for rent, equipped with all the conforts.
Holiday Accommodation

Anzio seafront apartment 70 mq for rent, equipped with all the conforts.

Ponza island - Villa for rent
Holiday Accommodation

Ponza island - Villa for rent

Isola di Eèa
Holiday Accommodation

Isola di Eèa

Sutri historic tower
Holiday Accommodation

Sutri historic tower

Tuscany -Punta Ala (GR)
Holiday Accommodation

Tuscany -Punta Ala (GR)