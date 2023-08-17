Pub centrally located is looking for waiter/waitress for part-time or full-time position. Immediate start.
General Info
View on Map
Bar Staff
Via del Governo Vecchio, 51/52/53, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Creative freelancer | Libero professionista creativo
SUPER BRIGHT PENTHOUSE 9TH FLOOR WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia