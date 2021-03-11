Babysitting Nanny Childcare Tutoring

I'm looking for a nanny or babysitting job preferably in the north of Rome until the end of June. I only speak English and can help your kids learn it. I don't have a car.

I have a ton of experience with children including being a nanny, family assistant, personal assistant, and a teacher. Email me, thanks!

General Info

Price info Negotiable
Address Via Cassia, 739-749, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Babysitting Nanny Childcare Tutoring

Via Cassia, 739-749, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74045
Previous article Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School

RELATED ARTICLES

Available as English speaking babysitter also english kindergarten or teacher for kids
Jobs wanted

Available as English speaking babysitter also english kindergarten or teacher for kids

Let me help you with foreign communications
Jobs wanted

Let me help you with foreign communications

Dog sitter and walker
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter and walker

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Domestic helper
Jobs wanted

Domestic helper

Bilingual caregiver
Jobs wanted

Bilingual caregiver

Bilingual assistant/ babysitter/ caregiver
Jobs wanted

Bilingual assistant/ babysitter/ caregiver

Personal assistant - Concierge - Driver in Rome
Jobs wanted

Personal assistant - Concierge - Driver in Rome

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs