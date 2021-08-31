Babysitter / San Paolo area

Hello everyone, I am the mother of a 10 years old boy. I am looking for a caring, reliable babysitter who can drive and take care of my son, Mon-Fri, 1600-1930 (approximately). Will need to pick my son from school (located in San Saba/Aventino), drive him to his afternoon sports activities / help with homework (must be fluent in Italian). We live walk distance from metro station San Paolo / B line. Being separated, we will have to accompany the child - every other week - to his father, who lives in Montagnola (five minutes by car from our house). Thank you!
General Info
Price info 08,00 EUR per hour
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
The American University of Rome cerca un addetto per servizi di manutenzione ordinaria e facchinaggio per il suo campus sul Gianicolo, a Roma. Il Manutentore dovra’ essere in grad...
Guardea near Terni - We have a beautiful, exclusive 10 acre-estate nestled in the hills with a large pool framed by lavender and rosemary plants. The property is extremely peacefu...
Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
PIAZZA DI SPAGNA - Via del Babbuino - RARE OCCASION - PENTHOUSE!! We have the most delightful and characteristic penthouse now available between Piazza di Spagna and Piazza del Pop...
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Piazza Navona – via di Parione - We have a lovely pied-a-terre / studio flat renting just steps away from Piazza Navona. The apartment is approx. 35m2 and is fully furnished and eq...