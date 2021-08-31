Babysitter / San Paolo area

Hello everyone, I am the mother of a 10 years old boy. I am looking for a caring, reliable babysitter who can drive and take care of my son, Mon-Fri, 1600-1930 (approximately). Will need to pick my son from school (located in San Saba/Aventino), drive him to his afternoon sports activities / help with homework (must be fluent in Italian). We live walk distance from metro station San Paolo / B line. Being separated, we will have to accompany the child - every other week - to his father, who lives in Montagnola (five minutes by car from our house). Thank you!

General Info

Price info 08,00 EUR per hour
