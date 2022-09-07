Babysitter native english speaking

Friendly, professional couple looking for a babysitter for our 7 years old son after school
The schedule will be monday-thursday from 4:30 pm-7/7:30 pm.
Start date as soon as possible. Must be native English speking.
Policlinico Trieste area.
Please contact Cristina form more details.
3393896950
