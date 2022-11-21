AUPAIR LOOKING FOR HOST FAMILY

Hello host families!

My name is Isabella and I'm an 19 year old girl from Germany.

I'm currently staying in Rome for my gapyear and l'm now looking for a family willing to start the AuPair experience as soon as possible!

Why I want to be an AuPair:

Living in and getting to know a new country combined with working with children are things that bring me joy! I imagine it being an experience adding a lot to my personal growth and giving me a whole new impression of the country I'll live in, since I'll experience the everyday-life.

If you'd like to get in touch to talk about details, please contact me!