ASSISTANT SECRETARY - RELIGIOUS CONGREGATION GENERALATE, ROME

The Generalate office of a female Catholic Religious Congregation based in Rome seeks an assistant secretary for a temporary contract. The assistant secretary is responsible for providing administrative and language support to the congregation leadership team and international congregation. Working as part of a team, he/she will be responsible for facilitating effective communication and providing support for the daily work of the Congregation in an efficient and effective manner.

The ideal candidate should have at least three to five years’ experience in a similar administrative or translation role, preferably at an international level, with a university degree in a relevant discipline. Candidates should be mother tongue (or professional qualified) in French, and fluent in both English and Italian. Knowledge of catholic religious congregation’s structures would be preferred. The candidate will need to be flexible with working times during international meetings and be available for travelling.

To apply, please send your CV and a letter of application in English to rscjroma@gmail.com More information regarding the role is available by writing to the same email address. Closing date for applications is Thursday 15th September, 2022. Interviews will be held the second half of September with a view to appointing a candidate to start on October, 2022.

