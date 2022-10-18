Walks is a leader in the tours and activities industry, founded in Rome, offering unique and memorable travel experiences across the globe. Recently acquired by a major US-based travel group City Experiences, Walks has joined forces with Devour Tours with a mission to create amazing experiences for our guests.

The Assistant Ground Operations Manager will be responsible for the administration and operations of the market, reporting to our Ground Operations Manager for Rome. You will aim to provide direction, support and development to a team of local freelance coordinators, ensuring the delivery of high-quality guided tours and activities to a robust client base. This role will require strong organizational and multitasking skills, attention to detail and the propensity for dynamic and unique problem-solving.

Follow this link to learn more about the company and the position;

https://www.linkedin.com/talent/hire/749597282/job-post