Are you looking to Speak English online? Let's study together

Hi, Are you looking to learn English, or Improve your English?

You are in luck. I have plenty of hours available. I offer cheap rates too.

This is my link https://preply.com/en/tutor/607168

Please get in touch, and Happy Studying!
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74819
Previous article Seeking babysitter in Tuscan house
Next article Accounts Payable Assistant

RELATED ARTICLES

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni
Jobs wanted

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni

Creative freelancer
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer

English Mother Tongue Pre & Primary School Teacher
Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue Pre & Primary School Teacher

English Mother Tongue Professional Nanny available September. 2021.
Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue Professional Nanny available September. 2021.

Native english speaker looking for part/ full time employment in Rome
Jobs wanted

Native english speaker looking for part/ full time employment in Rome

Domestic helper
Jobs wanted

Domestic helper

Colf/Baby sitter
Jobs wanted

Colf/Baby sitter

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter