Apartment with garden close to FAO

Nice apartment with lovely garden, excellent exposure, surrounded by greenery and quiet, located on the ground floor at Via delle Mura Latine.

Apartment about 35sqm and the garden 80sqm part paved and part English lawn.

The property has been renovated and tastefully furnished and consists of a veranda-living room with open kitchen complete with appliances (induction cooker, dishwasher), bedroom and bathroom. Hot / cold air conditioning.

Possibility of parking for a motorcycle.

Garden cleaning and maintenance costs of € 60.00 per month.

Monthly fee € 850.00

Rent only to referenced people with demonstrable income.

General Info

Price info Monthly Rent 850 Euro; Maintenance costs 60 euro/month
Address Viale delle Mura Latine, 00179 Roma RM, Italien
Email address gg@ggalli.ch
Image Gallery
1 of 13
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 1
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 1
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 2
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 2
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 3
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 3
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 4
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 4
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 5
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 5
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 6
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 6
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 7
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 7
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 8
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 8
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 9
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 9
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 10
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 10
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 11
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 11
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 12
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 12
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 13
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 13
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 1
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 2
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 3
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 4
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 5
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 6
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 7
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 8
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 9
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 10
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 11
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 12
Apartment with garden close to FAO - image 13

View on Map

Apartment with garden close to FAO

Viale delle Mura Latine, 00179 Roma RM, Italien
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70761
Previous article Seeking English, German, French, Turkish and Czech Native Speakers!

RELATED ARTICLES

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!
Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY

To rent near Piazza Farnese
Accommodation vacant in town

To rent near Piazza Farnese

Centro Rome Metro Cavour
Accommodation vacant in town

Centro Rome Metro Cavour

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi
Accommodation vacant in town

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!

Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona

TRASTEVERE STATION/MARCONI/SAN PAOLO - 2 BEDROOMS FROM JUNE 2020
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE STATION/MARCONI/SAN PAOLO - 2 BEDROOMS FROM JUNE 2020

Stunning & unique (furnished) villa with private park!
Accommodation vacant in town

Stunning & unique (furnished) villa with private park!

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .

2-Bedroom Country House with condominium pool
Accommodation vacant in town

2-Bedroom Country House with condominium pool