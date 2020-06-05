Apartment with garden close to FAO

Nice apartment with lovely garden, excellent exposure, surrounded by greenery and quiet, located on the ground floor at Via delle Mura Latine.

Apartment about 35sqm and the garden 80sqm part paved and part English lawn.

The property has been renovated and tastefully furnished and consists of a veranda-living room with open kitchen complete with appliances (induction cooker, dishwasher), bedroom and bathroom. Hot / cold air conditioning.

Possibility of parking for a motorcycle.

Garden cleaning and maintenance costs of € 60.00 per month.

Monthly fee € 850.00

Rent only to referenced people with demonstrable income.