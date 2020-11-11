Apartment for rent Rome/FAO

Porta Metronia/Via Elea walk to FAO , busses, subway, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom kitchen annexed in living room , balcony, 3 closets, 2 storage spaces , partly furnished,2nd floor, doorman, good condition. Pictures upon request and showing tba. E mail: mp1136@gmail.com

General Info

Price info monthly 1300 included heating & condminium
Address Via Elea, 00183 Roma RM, Italy
Email address mp1136@gmail.com

View on Map

Apartment for rent Rome/FAO

Via Elea, 00183 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72620
Previous article Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!

RELATED ARTICLES

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi
Accommodation vacant in town

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School
Accommodation vacant in town

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School

Parioli - 110m2 PENTHOUSE with 2 terraces!
Accommodation vacant in town

Parioli - 110m2 PENTHOUSE with 2 terraces!

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna
Accommodation vacant in town

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna

Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment
Accommodation vacant in town

Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!

Gorgeus apartment for rent near Fontana di Trevi
Accommodation vacant in town

Gorgeus apartment for rent near Fontana di Trevi

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!