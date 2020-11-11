Apartment for rent Rome/FAO
Porta Metronia/Via Elea walk to FAO , busses, subway, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom kitchen annexed in living room , balcony, 3 closets, 2 storage spaces , partly furnished,2nd floor, doorman, good condition. Pictures upon request and showing tba. E mail: mp1136@gmail.com
General Info
Price info monthly 1300 included heating & condminium
Address Via Elea, 00183 Roma RM, Italy
Email address mp1136@gmail.com
