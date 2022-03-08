Apartment close to the Mediterranean sea and to Rome, Ladispoli Lazio

Are you looking for a place to live close to Rome and the Mediterranean sea or looking for a vacation apartment look at this : refurbished 3 room apartment close to the sea and close to Rome. It is turn key ready fully furnished or empty ( but with full kitchen). The apartment is situated in Ladispoli, Lazio italy.

For people working in the Rome or Fiumicino area this can be a convenient place to live with easy access and various transportation possibilities. You will find yourself in a town with the fresh breeze from the sea, plenty of shops and restaurants.

If you wish to use it as a vacation apartment it has a proven good value as a vacation rental. Americans as well as europeans have shown great interest in renting the apartment over the years.

https://www.tecnocasa.it/vendita/appartamenti/roma/ladispoli/60565593.html

General Info

Price info 249.000 euro
Address Via Palermo, 127, 00055 Ladispoli RM, Italy
