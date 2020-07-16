American woman seeking employment in Rome
American woman seeking employment. Previous experience include; Tourist, home administration, child care and teaching. Willing to travel and live in. Has drivers license for Italy.
General Info
Address Via G. Calvi
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
American woman seeking employment in Rome
Via G. Calvi
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
La Dependance - Trevignano Romano
Quaint & silent "dependance" in villa on lake Bracciano Min. stay 3 nights Queen bed or two twins + full bath with shower Sofa bed + folding crib or toddler bed Fridge +...
Ostia International School is searching for a full-time qualified, English mother tongue teacher for a mixed Nursery & Reception class starting in September 2020.
for IELTS, PROFICIENCY, CAE, FCE, PET and General English students. Tel. 3420307105; arben.ndreca@gmail.com.
BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Long collaboration with journalists and professionals. I'm available for translations/revisions in English , Italian, French, Spanish: literary/technical texts, fast delivery also...