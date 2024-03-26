American Student living in Rome looking for part time work

Hello!
I’m a US student living in Rome working on a doctorate. I’m looking for part time work while researching.
I’m experienced in different kinds of work over the years.
I am a native English speaker born and raised in the United States.
I have experience editing academic work.
I do great with tutoring as I love helping to support students and have interests in just about any subject.
I also absolutely love dogs and would love to help with any dog sitting or walking.
I’d love to talk about whatever it is you need.
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
All-included, modern, furnished 2bedroom 2bathroom flat near Colosseum
JCU Digital Marketing Associate