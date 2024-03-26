13.5 C
Classifieds Jobs wanted

American Student living in Rome looking for part time work

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello!

I’m a US student living in Rome working on a doctorate. I’m looking for part time work while researching.

I’m experienced in different kinds of work over the years.

I am a native English speaker born and raised in the United States.

I have experience editing academic work.

I do great with tutoring as I love helping to support students and have interests in just about any subject.

I also absolutely love dogs and would love to help with any dog sitting or walking.

I’d love to talk about whatever it is you need.

