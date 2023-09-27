29.9 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 27 September 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. American seeks part-time or full-time work
Classifieds Jobs wanted

American seeks part-time or full-time work

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

American with working documents. Open-minded. Excellent customer service, communication, and organizational skills. Looking for full or part time employee work.

JCU 724x450
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

Seeking part time work as employee

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons

IMPROVE YOUR ENGLISH FAST!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -