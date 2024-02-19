16.7 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 19 February 2024
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. American seeks part-time or full-time work
Classifieds Jobs wanted

American seeks part-time or full-time work

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

American with working documents. Open-minded. Excellent customer service, communication, and organizational skills. Looking for full or part time employee work.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

Seeking position with tour company

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue, seeking position at hotel

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

American seeking P/T or F/T

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

English mother tongue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Seeking part time work as employee

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

American seeks employee work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons

Wanna learn Italian?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

English mother tongue language specialist

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -