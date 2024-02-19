16.7 C
Classifieds Jobs wanted

American seeks employee work

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Seeking office position. Eng/Ital. Background in tourism. High standards. Superior organizing skills. Great with customers in person, online, or on phone. Love improving companies.

