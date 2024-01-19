17 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 19 January 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Via Domizia Lucilla - We have an amazing residential complex with a condominium park and pool overlooking the Vatican with an apartment for rent. The apartment is on the 1st floor of an historic building. It's very bright and has high, vaulted ceilings. It's made up of very large living room with fireplace and 2 large windows the an incredible view of St. Peter's dome. The eat-in kitchen will be replace with new cupboards and household appliances. There is a small laundry room off the kitchen. There are two bedrooms both with built-in wardrobes. Two bathrooms. Independent heating and air conditioning. Terracotta floors. Freshly painted. Parking for one car. Monthly rent: €3,000 + €350 condominium/gardening/pool maintenance. Availalbe: Immediately. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Agency Finder's Fee Separate

General Info

Price info €3,000 + condo/gardening/pool maintenance
Address Via Domizia Lucilla, 00136 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 17
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 1
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 1
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 2
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 2
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 3
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 3
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 4
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 4
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 5
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 5
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 6
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 6
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 7
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 7
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 8
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 8
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 9
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 9
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 10
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 10
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 11
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 11
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 12
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 12
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 13
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 13
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 14
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 14
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 15
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 15
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 16
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 16
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 17
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 17
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 1
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 2
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 3
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 4
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 5
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 6
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 7
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 8
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 9
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 10
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 11
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 12
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 13
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 14
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 15
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 16
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican - image 17

View on Map

Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican

Via Domizia Lucilla, 00136 Roma RM, Italia

Mater Dei H2 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AOSR 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

Luxury villa for rent on the Appia Antica area.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Room to rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Luxury 120m2 Apartment in Trastevere

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom 2-bath extremely bright flat near Piazza Navona

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -