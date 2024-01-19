Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican

Via Domizia Lucilla - We have an amazing residential complex with a condominium park and pool overlooking the Vatican with an apartment for rent. The apartment is on the 1st floor of an historic building. It's very bright and has high, vaulted ceilings. It's made up of very large living room with fireplace and 2 large windows the an incredible view of St. Peter's dome. The eat-in kitchen will be replace with new cupboards and household appliances. There is a small laundry room off the kitchen. There are two bedrooms both with built-in wardrobes. Two bathrooms. Independent heating and air conditioning. Terracotta floors. Freshly painted. Parking for one car. Monthly rent: €3,000 + €350 condominium/gardening/pool maintenance. Availalbe: Immediately. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Agency Finder's Fee Separate