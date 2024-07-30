35.9 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

After school nanny/babysitter wanted for three English children - San Giovanni area

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Wanted in Rome, San Giovanni area

After-school nanny to look after three British children (ages 7, 10, 10) in their family home from 4.30pm - 6.30pm Monday-Friday. (It won't be all three children every evening, as sometimes they will be out doing after school activities). Possible extra hours at the weekend/evenings if interested.

Good English essential.

Start date 2 September (or as soon as possible thereafter).

Please send expressions of interest to alisonbrussels@hotmail.com and alexroutledge@hotmail.com

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

