After school nanny/babysitter wanted for three English children - San Giovanni area
Wanted in Rome, San Giovanni area
After-school nanny to look after three British children (ages 7, 10, 10) in their family home from 4.30pm - 6.30pm Monday-Friday. (It won't be all three children every evening, as sometimes they will be out doing after school activities). Possible extra hours at the weekend/evenings if interested.
Good English essential.
Start date 2 September (or as soon as possible thereafter).
Please send expressions of interest to alisonbrussels@hotmail.com and alexroutledge@hotmail.com
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
After school nanny/babysitter wanted for three English children - San Giovanni area
English Mother Tongue Searches
Exciting Counselor Positions for September
Brand new 3-bedroom penthouse with huge terrace!