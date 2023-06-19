Reports to: Director of Admissions

Main responsibilities The Admissions & Marketing Coordinator will support the Associate Directors of Admissions for Day and Boarding.

This includes the following:

○Act as a first and continual point of contact for prospective day and boarding families from inquiry through to the enrollment of new students

○Organize and conduct visits for prospective parents

○Be responsible for fielding, filtering, and effectively responding to inquiries received via telephone and email ○Arrange and administer online academic testing as appropriate

○Maintain accurate records on the school’s Management Information System (MIS), OPENAPPLY

○Participate in marketing initiatives to drive student recruitment and enrollment opportunities, including using social media, attending events and international schools fairs to recruit new students

○Work diligently in a team approach towards set student number targets

This person should be/have:

●Excellent computer skills and familiarization with MIS, such as Open Apply

●Self-motivated, flexible, and adaptable

●Proficient communicator, both oral and written in English and Italian. A third language (Chinese, Russian, French, or Spanish) is recommended

●Excellent organizational skills

●Good team player within a multifunctional team

TO APPLY Please send a CV and cover letter to courtney.bullock@sssrome.it by July 10, 2023