Reports to: Director of Admissions
Main responsibilities The Admissions & Marketing Coordinator will support the Associate Directors of Admissions for Day and Boarding.
This includes the following:
○Act as a first and continual point of contact for prospective day and boarding families from inquiry through to the enrollment of new students
○Organize and conduct visits for prospective parents
○Be responsible for fielding, filtering, and effectively responding to inquiries received via telephone and email ○Arrange and administer online academic testing as appropriate
○Maintain accurate records on the school’s Management Information System (MIS), OPENAPPLY
○Participate in marketing initiatives to drive student recruitment and enrollment opportunities, including using social media, attending events and international schools fairs to recruit new students
○Work diligently in a team approach towards set student number targets
This person should be/have:
●Excellent computer skills and familiarization with MIS, such as Open Apply
●Self-motivated, flexible, and adaptable
●Proficient communicator, both oral and written in English and Italian. A third language (Chinese, Russian, French, or Spanish) is recommended
●Excellent organizational skills
●Good team player within a multifunctional team
TO APPLY Please send a CV and cover letter to courtney.bullock@sssrome.it by July 10, 2023
