Actors and actresses wanted for candid camera
MediaGroup Srl needs an Italian mother tongue actor / actress and an English mother tongue actor / actress for candid cameras. I immediately work with an audition. Any residence for a first telephone test. Call Francesco from MediaGroup: tel 3755562339
General Info
Price info € 150 for hour
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Actors and actresses wanted for candid camera
MediaGroup Srl needs an Italian mother tongue actor / actress and an English mother tongue actor / actress for candid cameras. I immediately work with an audition. Any residence fo...
Via Appia Antica delightful dependance for rent
The house is the annex of a prestigious villa (also used for receptions) in the magnificent Archaeological Park of Appia Antica, a protected area of great historical, archaeologica...
Italian language lessons back to school!
In class Italian languaguage lessons with skilled and friendly teachers! Individual classes for 27 Euro per hour Semi-individual classes for 15 Euro per hour Ciao Italia school...
!9 year old student, Russian mother tongue and fluent in English and French, is looking for a babysitting job with a family in the Rome area. Available for the months of July and...