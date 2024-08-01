35 C
Acorn International School Seeks student support teachers (one-on-one aides) for September start

Acorn International School Seeks student support teachers (one-on-one aides) for September start for a student in yr 2 and yr 10.

please forward cv and cover letter.

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

