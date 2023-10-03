29.3 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Science teacher for immediate start

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

AIS is looking for a flexible, expert Science teacher for our MS and HS years. Experience in international education required and IB DP experience a plus. Competitive salary in our new state of the art campus immersed in the green of Veio Park.

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

