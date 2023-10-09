27.9 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeking IBDP Coordinator and Teachers for a variety of subjects for the 24/25 school year.

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

AIS seeking IBDP Coordinator and Teachers for a variety of subjects for the 24/25 school year.

Applicants for the IBDP Coordinator position will be considered also for a January 24 start as the schools moves towards authorization.

Please share CV and cover letter as well as 3 references.

General Info

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

Acorn International School seeking IBDP Coordinator and Teachers for a variety of subjects for the 24/25 school year.

Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

