Acorn International School seeking IBDP Coordinator and Teachers for a variety of subjects for the 24/25 school year.
AIS seeking IBDP Coordinator and Teachers for a variety of subjects for the 24/25 school year.
Applicants for the IBDP Coordinator position will be considered also for a January 24 start as the schools moves towards authorization.
Please share CV and cover letter as well as 3 references.
Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
