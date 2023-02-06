400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent

Via Sebastiano Conca - Parioli (near viale Tiziano) - We have an absolutely incredible apartment for rent in Parioli. It is 400m2 on the 2nd floor of a residential building with concierge. With the apartment there is a 75m2 apartment in the basement which can be used for domestic help or for guests because it has the cadastral category of a residential apartment. The large apartment on the 2nd floor is made up of a large foyer, 3 living rooms (all connected), dining room, huge kitchen, large service/pantry area in front of the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom near kitchen, 2nd elevator near the kitchen, 3 other bedrooms, 4 bathrooms total. There is a beautiful parquet floor in the living rooms and bedrooms. Brand new windows in the entire apartment! It's being remodeled NOQ!! Large terrace off living room and master bedroom. 2 balconies off other side of living room. Parking space for one car in garage. Available: March 2023. Monthly rent: €7,000 + €1,000 condominium. Contract: 4+4. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Separate

