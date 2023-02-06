5.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 07 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. 400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Via Sebastiano Conca - Parioli (near viale Tiziano) - We have an absolutely incredible apartment for rent in Parioli. It is 400m2 on the 2nd floor of a residential building with concierge. With the apartment there is a 75m2 apartment in the basement which can be used for domestic help or for guests because it has the cadastral category of a residential apartment. The large apartment on the 2nd floor is made up of a large foyer, 3 living rooms (all connected), dining room, huge kitchen, large service/pantry area in front of the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom near kitchen, 2nd elevator near the kitchen, 3 other bedrooms, 4 bathrooms total. There is a beautiful parquet floor in the living rooms and bedrooms. Brand new windows in the entire apartment! It's being remodeled NOQ!! Large terrace off living room and master bedroom. 2 balconies off other side of living room. Parking space for one car in garage. Available: March 2023. Monthly rent: €7,000 + €1,000 condominium. Contract: 4+4. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Separate

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €7,000
Address Via Sebastiano Conca, 00197 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 15
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 1
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 1
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 2
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 2
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 3
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 3
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 4
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 4
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 5
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 5
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 6
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 6
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 7
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 7
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 8
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 8
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 9
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 9
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 10
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 10
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 11
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 11
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 12
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 12
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 13
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 13
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 14
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 14
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 15
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 15
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 1
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 2
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 3
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 4
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 5
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 6
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 7
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 8
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 9
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 10
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 11
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 12
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 13
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 14
400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent - image 15

View on Map

400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent

Via Sebastiano Conca, 00197 Roma RM, Italia

JCU 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom remodeled flat with terrace near IFAD

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons Accommodation vacant in town Jobs vacant Schools and colleges

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Parioli/Flaminio charming bright 3-bedroom

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse with terrace Fleming

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Holiday Accommodation

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -