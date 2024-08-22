3-bedroom penthouse in country ranch

Laurentina area - Via Castelluccia San Paolo - 100m2 Penthouse 3 bedrooms + living room + dining room and 2 terraces with beautiful view of the Roman countryside, located inside a beautiful ranch with various farmhouses of various sizes. Available NOVEMBER 1, 2024. The property is made up of an entrance hall, living room, 2 double bedrooms, 1 single bedroom, kitchen, two bathrooms and is semi furnished (only kitchen and bathrooms). The property is immersed in the tranquility of a green oasis of 40 hectares with trees, plants, olive trees and Mediterranean flowers where you can enjoy walks and outdoor activities through beautiful private paths. It is located inside a private complex with other apartments and villas but completely fenced in and safe. The property also offers two outdoor parking spaces and is equipped with fiber optic, independent heating, air conditioning, and a large private park shared with the other tenants. There is a concierge service available from Monday to Friday mornings and afternoons and on Saturday mornings. Tenants have access to a special priced subscription at a semi-Olympic swimming pool in a neighboring sports club for the months of June - July - August and September, reachable in 3 minutes by foot. Monthly rent: €1650. Condominium fees €300/month. Minimum stay - 2 years. Contract: 3+2 with 6 months notice to leave. 3-month security deposit. Tenant must take out an insurance policy - the landlord has a company that has a very competitive price. Pets allowed if well trained. International school 1km away (Britannia School). For more information and/or appointments contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied Separately.