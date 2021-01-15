3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021

via Gaetano Sacchi - We have a fabulous 3-bedroom furnished apartment available immediately in Trastevere. It is on the hill going up to Monteverde and has an incredible view of Trastevere. You can also see the tops of the nearby mountains. From the condominium terrace instead you have the view of all of historical Rome and the mountain ranges! It's close to the daily market in Piazza San Cosimato and the Trastevere Train Station. The tram going to Piazza Venezia is 300m from the apartment. Strategic location!

The apartment is approximately 120m2 made up of a living room with full kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room. The apartmente is elegantly furnished and has WiFi. Renting to expats. Monthly rent: € 1800 + €100 condominium. From May 2021.Independent heating and air con. For more information and/or appointments, contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Commission Separate

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

Price info € 1800
Address Via Gaetano Sacchi, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021 - image 1
3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021 - image 2
3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021 - image 3
3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021 - image 4
3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021 - image 5
3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021 - image 6
3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021 - image 7
3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021 - image 8
3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021 - image 9
3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021 - image 10
3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021 - image 11
3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021 - image 12
