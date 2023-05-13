3-bedroom flat in Trastevere

Via L. Manara - NO STUDENTS!! We have a delightfull fully furnished flat renting for one year, renewable. The flat is located close to Piazza San Cosimato on a very calm street of Trastevere. It is just below the Gianicolo Hill and Villa Pamphili, Rome's largest park! It is 100m2, on the 4th floor of an elegant building with elevator and was remodeled a few years. It is renting fully furnished. It has a large living and dining area with an open kitchen. The ceilings are extremely high and the flat is super bright! It has three large bedrooms and 1 bathroom with antique bathtub and separate shower (very large). The heating is centralized with digital counters. The flat has windows on opposite sides of the layout so there is always a nice breeze in the home. Mobile A/C units in each room. Available: 1 July 2023 with transitory lease. € 2200 + €45 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate Agency - Finder's Fee Applied.

