Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom flat in Trastevere

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Via L. Manara - NO STUDENTS!! We have a delightfull fully furnished flat renting for one year, renewable. The flat is located close to Piazza San Cosimato on a very calm street of Trastevere. It is just below the Gianicolo Hill and Villa Pamphili, Rome's largest park! It is 100m2, on the 4th floor of an elegant building with elevator and was remodeled a few years. It is renting fully furnished. It has a large living and dining area with an open kitchen. The ceilings are extremely high and the flat is super bright! It has three large bedrooms and 1 bathroom with antique bathtub and separate shower (very large). The heating is centralized with digital counters. The flat has windows on opposite sides of the layout so there is always a nice breeze in the home. Mobile A/C units in each room. Available: 1 July 2023 with transitory lease. € 2200 + €45 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate Agency - Finder's Fee Applied.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €2200
Address Via Luciano Manara, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
3-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 1
3-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 2
3-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 3
3-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 4
3-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 5
3-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 6
3-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 7
3-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 8
3-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 9
3-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 10
3-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 11
3-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 12
3-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 13
3-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 14
