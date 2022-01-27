3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese

Villa Borghese - Piazza Giuseppe Verdi - We have a splendid 2nd floor apartment renting in an elegant building with consierge service renting to expats and diplomats. It is 150m2 with antique Italian flooring and very high ceilings. The apartment faces Piazza Verdi and is extremely bright. It has a balcony off the living room. The property is made up of a foyer, diamond shaped living room with access to balcony, furnished kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is extremly large. There is A/C in the living room and master bedroom. The heating is centralized. The property is literally 2 blocks from Villa Borghese and is also close to tons of shops and restaurants. You can choose the metro stations Piazza di Spagna or Piazza Barberini. It is the perfect home for your assignment in Rome! AVAILABLE: Immediately! Renting for €3000 monthly + Condominium and centralized heating. Renting to referenced individuals. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni at +393474009753 (WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal) or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately

General Info

Price info 3000
Address Piazza Giuseppe Verdi, 00198 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 18
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 1
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 1
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 2
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 2
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 3
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 3
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 4
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 4
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 5
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 5
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 6
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 6
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 7
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 7
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 8
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 8
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 9
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 9
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 10
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 10
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 11
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 11
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 12
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 12
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 13
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 13
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 14
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 14
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 15
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 15
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 16
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 16
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 17
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 17
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 18
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 18
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 1
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 2
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 3
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 4
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 5
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 6
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 7
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 8
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 9
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 10
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 11
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 12
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 13
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 14
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 15
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 16
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 17
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese - image 18

View on Map

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese

Piazza Giuseppe Verdi, 00198 Roma RM, Italia

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76359
Previous article SEEKING QUALIFIED SAT TEACHER/COORDINATOR

RELATED ARTICLES

Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats
Accommodation vacant in town

Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available
Accommodation vacant in town

Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Accommodation vacant in town

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

2-room flat near the Roman Forum
Accommodation vacant in town

2-room flat near the Roman Forum

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Beautiful bedroom in a shared country house
Accommodation vacant in town Rooms and flat shares

Beautiful bedroom in a shared country house

STUDIOFLAT BEHIND PIAZZA NAVONA
Accommodation vacant in town

STUDIOFLAT BEHIND PIAZZA NAVONA

Newly renovated townhouse located in the heart of AVENTINO
Accommodation vacant in town

Newly renovated townhouse located in the heart of AVENTINO

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Venice timesharing property
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Apt for rent near St. Peter's
Accommodation vacant in town

Apt for rent near St. Peter's

Apartment for rent Rome/FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment for rent Rome/FAO

Gorgeus apartment for rent near Fontana di Trevi
Accommodation vacant in town

Gorgeus apartment for rent near Fontana di Trevi