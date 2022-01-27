3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese

Villa Borghese - Piazza Giuseppe Verdi - We have a splendid 2nd floor apartment renting in an elegant building with consierge service renting to expats and diplomats. It is 150m2 with antique Italian flooring and very high ceilings. The apartment faces Piazza Verdi and is extremely bright. It has a balcony off the living room. The property is made up of a foyer, diamond shaped living room with access to balcony, furnished kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is extremly large. There is A/C in the living room and master bedroom. The heating is centralized. The property is literally 2 blocks from Villa Borghese and is also close to tons of shops and restaurants. You can choose the metro stations Piazza di Spagna or Piazza Barberini. It is the perfect home for your assignment in Rome! AVAILABLE: Immediately! Renting for €3000 monthly + Condominium and centralized heating. Renting to referenced individuals. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni at +393474009753 (WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal) or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately