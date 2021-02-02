2-room fully furnished renovated PANTHEON

60 sqm apartment historical building 2nd floor living room, kitchen, large bedroom, bathroom, mezzanine. Renovated and fully furnished, independent heating + AC, large cellar.

General Info

Price info monthly rent € 1,400
Address Via della Rotonda
Email address biferale@gmail.com

View on Map

2-room fully furnished renovated PANTHEON

Via della Rotonda
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73624
Previous article University of Dallas seeking Residential Director of Student Life

RELATED ARTICLES

Rent Apartment in Villa Parco Appia Antica
Accommodation vacant in town

Rent Apartment in Villa Parco Appia Antica

3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021
Accommodation vacant in town

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! Available.
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! Available.

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

NAVONA student rooms
Accommodation vacant in town

NAVONA student rooms

Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School
Accommodation vacant in town

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat

Vatican Museum, new apartment to rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Vatican Museum, new apartment to rent