PIAZZA NAVONA - Via di Parione - We have an elegant flat availalbe just around the corner from Piazza Navona e the Via del Governo Vecchio where you have a vast choice of shops, boutiques and restaurants. It is 130mq on the 3rd and TOP floor, and has a beautiful parquet flooring throughout the flat. There are double windows making good insulation for weather and noise. The flat is made up of a living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a wonderful condominium terrace up one set of stairs with a fantastic view of all of Historical Rome. It is breathtaking! You can see: St. Peter's Basilica, Castel Sant'Angelo, the Pantheon, Quirinale (where the President of Italy lives), Piazza Venezia, Gianicolo Hill, and everything in between!! Monthly rent: € 2,500 + approx. €200 condominium. Available Feb. 1, 2023. Renting to individuals with references. NO B&B. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee applied - For visits call: Bonnie Rose-Zanni 3474009753
https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/
General Info
View on Map
2-bedroom spacious flat near Piazza Navona
Via di Parione, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Mathematics Teaching position at Ambrit International School - TEMPORARY
Seeking Primary Teacher in Viterbo - IMMEDIATE START
2-bedroom spacious flat near Piazza Navona
English Mother Tongue Teachers