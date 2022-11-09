21.6 C
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom spacious flat near Piazza Navona

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

PIAZZA NAVONA - Via di Parione - We have an elegant flat availalbe just around the corner from Piazza Navona e the Via del Governo Vecchio where you have a vast choice of shops, boutiques and restaurants. It is 130mq on the 3rd and TOP floor, and has a beautiful parquet flooring throughout the flat. There are double windows making good insulation for weather and noise. The flat is made up of a living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a wonderful condominium terrace up one set of stairs with a fantastic view of all of Historical Rome. It is breathtaking! You can see: St. Peter's Basilica, Castel Sant'Angelo, the Pantheon, Quirinale (where the President of Italy lives), Piazza Venezia, Gianicolo Hill, and everything in between!! Monthly rent: € 2,500 + approx. €200 condominium. Available Feb. 1, 2023. Renting to individuals with references. NO B&B. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee applied - For visits call: Bonnie Rose-Zanni 3474009753

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €2500
Address Via di Parione, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
