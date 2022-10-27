2-bedroom remodeled flat with balcony

via Ottaviano - RENTING TO EXPATS/DIPLOMATS ONLY!!! We have a delightful remodeled apartment renting on the 5th and top floor of an elegant building just 3 blocks away from the Vatican and 50m from the Ottaviano metro A stop. It is approximately 60m2 and has a living room, kitchenette which opens onto the living room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The entire flat is furnished and in perfect shape. It is on the top floor and has a balcony on the courtyard side. There is also a huge condominium terrace on the floor above the flat, with easy access. Centralized heating, air conditioning. The flat is available immediately. Monthly rent: €1350 + €86 condominium including water, + €45 centralized heating. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied separately.

