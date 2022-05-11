2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT IN MONTEVERDE VECCHIO

MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - Via Cleonia - Just steps away from Villa Pamphili, Rome's biggest park, we have a delightful 1st floor apartment renting. It has a foyer, living room with balcony, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms, bathroom with window and shower and storage room. It is completely furnished with nice IKEA furniture. It is very bright for a 1st floor apartment and was remodeled 2 years ago. It has centralized heating and A/C in every room. It is available in 1 August 2022.. Montly rent: € 1200 + €100 condo. Individual or company leases welcome. Referneces requested. For more information and appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate +393474009753 (WhatsApp and WeChat) or by email: info@immobiliarezanni.com - FINDER'S FEE APPLIED

http://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie_immobiliari/Zanni_Roma.html

General Info

Price info € 1200
Address via Cleonia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT IN MONTEVERDE VECCHIO

via Cleonia

