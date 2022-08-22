2-bedroom flat w/balcony in Monteverde

TRASTEVERE - Via F. Chiappini - We have a beautiful remodeled 2-bedroom flat renting to reference individuals. The apartment was completely remodeled and has A/C in each room. It is on the 3rd floor and is made up of a foyer, living and dining room with open kitchen (fully equipped), master bedroom, small bedroom, bathroom with shower and window, storage above hallway, long narrow balcony running the length of the flat. It is fully furnished with modern furniture. It is available from 1 December 2022.

Monthly rent: €1100 + € 51 condominium. References requested. NO STUDENTS!! NO B&B!!

Contract: transitory, max 2 years, lease in individual's name to opt for the cedolare secca tax regime.

For more information and appointments, call Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate Agency or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com, Finder's Fee Applied,

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/