2-bedroom flat - Jewish Ghetto

Ghetto – via dei Falegnami – We have a cozy and very elegantly furnished 2-bedroom flat renting in the Jewish Ghetto just 50m from Piazza di Torre Argentina. The apartment is in an historical building without an elevator and is on the first floor. It has been completely remodeled and has independent heating and A/C. It has terra cotta floors and wooden-beamed ceilings. The living room is spacious and has a kitchenette which can be hidden by closing the wooden panels, 1 regular sized bedroom, 1 single bedroom or study with sofa bed, and a large bathroom with tub and shower. Renting to referenced individuals. Independent heating and A/C. Available: Immediately. Monthly rent: €1200 for a transitory lease - max 18 months; or €1400 for a 3 yr + 2 renewable longterm lease. Condominium: €120 monthly. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni - +393474009753 (Telegram) or via mail: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Finder's Fee Applied Separately.