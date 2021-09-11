1-bedroom flat in brand new apartment near FAO

Piazza Albania - We have an absolutely beautiful and brand new apartment renting near FAO in a brand new and super modern building with 24/7 concierge service. The apartment is owned by an UN employee who is renting it for a 3+2 lease. It is on the 3rd floor with elevator and has a large living and dining room with an open kitchen, large balcony, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with shower. The apartment is renting fully furnished as per the photos. The canopy over the bed can be removed and stored under the bed. Independent, underfloor heating and cooling. Double-glazed windows. Automated door lock, lighting, blinds, etc. Available: Immediately. Monthly rent: €1600 + €250 condominium. Lease in individual's name - cedolare secca. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or by email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied.

https://www.immobiliare.it/en/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1600
Address P.za Albania, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
View on Map

