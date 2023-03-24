10.7 C
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom flat EUR

EUR via Calcutta - We have a very nice and bright apartment renting to expats and/or UN diplomats. It’s on the 1st floor of a residential building with concierge. There’s a condominium pool and gym. The flat is one block from a supermarket and about 15 minutes by foot to the EUR lake and metro B stations. The flat is 67m2 and has a living room, eat-in kitchen, bedroom and bathroom with shower. It also has a terrace which is about 20m2 accessible from the living room and kitchen. It also comes with a cellar and parking space in garage below which will both be available in June. There’s A/C in all rooms and independent heating. Monthly rent: €1300 + condominium. Available: April 15th. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Real Estate Agency Finder’s Fee Separate.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1300
Address Via Calcutta, 00144 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
