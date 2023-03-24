EUR via Calcutta - We have a very nice and bright apartment renting to expats and/or UN diplomats. It’s on the 1st floor of a residential building with concierge. There’s a condominium pool and gym. The flat is one block from a supermarket and about 15 minutes by foot to the EUR lake and metro B stations. The flat is 67m2 and has a living room, eat-in kitchen, bedroom and bathroom with shower. It also has a terrace which is about 20m2 accessible from the living room and kitchen. It also comes with a cellar and parking space in garage below which will both be available in June. There’s A/C in all rooms and independent heating. Monthly rent: €1300 + condominium. Available: April 15th. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Real Estate Agency Finder’s Fee Separate.
https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/
General Info
View on Map
1-bedroom flat EUR
Via Calcutta, 00144 Roma RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Pinciano - Spectacular, elegant 4-bedroom flat with parking
Cute tiny atic in fron of Villa Ada