Why a large part of Ancient Rome is now underground today

Why Ancient Rome is underground today

Rome's urban landscape was transformed over the centuries by floods, earthquakes, wars and cultural changes, as evidenced by the city's underground remains.



Rome is a city where modern life and ancient ruins coexist. However many tourists are surprised to discover that a sizable chunk of ancient Rome is buried beneath the present city, often up to 10 metres below the surface. To understand why, we must examine the intriguing interactions between time, urbanisation and geological forces that moulded Rome over the ages.

Rome: Piazza Navona's underground stadium

The building and rebuilding cycle

Ancient Rome's lengthy history of construction and reconstruction is one of the primary causes of its current mostly underground state. For more than 2,500 years, people have lived in Rome continuously. Old buildings were either demolished, abandoned or incorporated into new construction as each new century brought changes. These historic buildings were frequently removed as they became obsolete and new construction was built right on top of the old foundations. Below the present city, layers of history were formed by this recurring cycle.

Underground Rome: Case Romane del Celio

For example, many ancient buildings were either reused or left in ruins following the fall of the Roman Empire. People merely levelled the soil and built on top of the remnants rather than clearing them. This buildup of earth, ruins and rubbish over time caused the city's ground level to gradually rise. Because of this, locations such as the Roman Forum and portions of the Colosseum are now much lower than the streets around them.

Natural flooding and the buildup of sediments

Rome's subterranean layering has also been influenced by its location on the banks of the Tiber River. The Tiber has periodically flooded throughout the years, leaving behind silt and sediment layers. Structures along the river or at lower elevations were buried as a result of the gradual elevation rise caused by these flood deposits. Under these natural deposits, archaeologists frequently discover old constructions that have been preserved from the deterioration of urban life above.

Where have Ancient Rome's buildings gone?

The contemporary drainage systems that towns utilise to prevent flood damage were also unavailable to the Romans in antiquity. As a result, the accumulation of flood debris gave the remnants of earlier towns a natural "cover" that kept them underground.

Urban declines and earthquakes

Parts of ancient Rome were also buried as a result of earthquakes. Numerous Roman structures have been destroyed by earthquakes throughout history, resulting in building collapses. Instead of removing the debris from structures wrecked by earthquakes, it was frequently filled in to level the ground or used as a foundation, gradually adding layers. The city's subterranean levels were expanded by the buildup of earthquake debris.

Rome went through a period of decline after the fall of the Roman Empire and parts of the city were abandoned. Buildings collapsed or were engulfed by vegetation in the absence of routine upkeep. Structures that would eventually be discovered underground were buried and naturally deteriorated as a result of this abandonment.

Development in the Middle Ages and the Renaissance

Rome's infrastructure changed as the city's population recovered during the Mediaeval and Renaissance eras. The remnants of old Roman buildings were frequently directly covered by new roads, structures, and monuments. Only the foundations or ruins of older Roman buildings remain, as the stone and marble "spolia" from those buildings were recycled for new construction during the Renaissance.

Domus Romane at Rome's Palazzo Valentini

For instance, Renaissance palaces and cathedrals were constructed using materials from ancient temples and monuments, adding to the cityscape's tendency to cover or disguise historical remains. Because of this, a large portion of the ancient metropolis was obscured until contemporary archaeology revealed it.

Current digs and conservation activities

These secret facets of Rome are still being unearthed by archaeological digs today, providing an amazing history of the city's evolution. Ancient temples that were found beneath contemporary structures can be seen at locations like the Largo di Torre Argentina, providing a window into Rome's hidden past. Underground artefacts have been found during excavations for metro lines and other infrastructure, offering important fresh perspectives on ancient Roman society.

The preservation of these findings is a priority for the Italian government and archaeological associations. The public can experience ancient Rome as it was thousands of years ago thanks to protected excavation sites and outdoor museums. The San Clemente Basilica, for instance, provides a singular experience where guests can journey through several eras, from a basilica from the 12th century to a church from the fourth century to a Roman residence and temple from the first century

Buried beneath the modern metropolis, the multiple layers of ancient Rome bear witness to the evolution of one of the greatest civilisations in history.