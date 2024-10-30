Prosecutors seek trial for Italy tourism minister over alleged fraud

Judge's decision expected at end of November.

Milan prosecutors on Wednesday issued a new request for Italian tourism Daniela Santanchè to stand trial for alleged accounting fraud at her former publishing company Visibilia.

Santanchè, a prominent member of premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing Fratelli d'Italia party, faces accusations that she and 16 others were aware of alleged falsification of financial statements at the company.

The 17 people accused of "knowing and keeping quiet" include the minister's partner Dimitri Kunz, her former partner Canio Mazzaro, her sister Fiorella Garnero and her niece Silvia Garnero, according to Italian news reports.

Santanchè, 63, sold her stake in Visibilia on becoming tourism minister two years ago.

Earlier this year she survived a no-confidence motion in the senate in relation to alleged fraud involving government redundancy payments during the covid-19 pandemic.

Santanchè has denied all wrongdoing, repeatedly dimissing calls for her resignation and vowing to clear her name if she stands trial.

