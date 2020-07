Sorrentino to make Naples movie for Netflix

The Hand of God film by Sorrentino will be set in Naples.

Paolo Sorrentino, the Oscar-winning Italian director, is to make a movie for Netflix in his hometown of Naples, reports Variety.Titled The Hand of God, the film will be written and directed by Sorrentino however, for now, little else is known about the project.The title of the movie is believed to be a reference to Argentinian footballer and former Napoli legend Diego Maradona, who was a character in Sorrentino’s 2015 film Youth.Sorrentino says he is excited at the idea of filming in Naples again, exactly 20 years after his first movie One Man Up."The Hand of God represents for the first time in my career an intimate and personal film, a novel of formation at once light-hearted and painful," Sorrentino told Variety.Photo credit: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com.