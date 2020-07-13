Sorrentino to make Naples movie for Netflix
The Hand of God film by Sorrentino will be set in Naples.Paolo Sorrentino, the Oscar-winning Italian director, is to make a movie for Netflix in his hometown of Naples, reports Variety.Titled The Hand of God, the film will be written and directed by Sorrentino however, for now, little else is known about the project.Naples again, exactly 20 years after his first movie One Man Up.
