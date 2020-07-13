Italy honours covid-19 victims and heroes with Rome concert

Italian police perform concert for all those affected by coronavirus in Italy.

Italy's state police performed a concert outside the Italian interior ministry in honour of all the victims of covid-19, as well as the nation's hero doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, on the evening of Saturday 11 July.

The concert was attended by Italian premier Giuseppe Conte, interior minister Luciana Lamorgese, health minister Roberto Speranza, and Rome mayor Virginia Raggi.

A highlight of the musical tribute was Claudio Baglioni singing the Italian national anthem against the backdrop of the Palazzo del Viminale illuminated in the colours of Italy's tricolour.

Photo Polizia di Stato