Covid-19 in Italy: Rome police seal off nightlife piazze

Police move crowds away from nightlife spots in Rome.

Rome's Piazza Trilussa and Piazza Bologna - two areas associated with nightlife in the capital - were sealed off temporarily over the weekend due to large crowds.

Police broke up the gatherings which were in breach of Italy's social distancing rules aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic.

Rome police carried out more than 3,000 checks on the night of Saturday 11 July, focusing their attention mainly on the nightlife areas of S. Lorenzo, Trastevere, Ponte Milvio and Piazza Bologna.

Piazza Trilussa. Photo Polizia Roma Capitale.

Police also handed out fines for "more than 50 irregularities" relating to the consumption and sale of alcohol outside the permitted hours, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Cover image: Piazza Trilussa, file photo. Credits: Stefano Guidi / Shutterstock.com.